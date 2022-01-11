Why Heath Ledger’s Joker Became One of the Most Popular Movie Characters Ever

There are a lot of reasons why The Crow should have been kept to a standalone movie and I’ve likely covered a few of them, but the idea to keep things going is still out there and still circulating as many people, myself included, have attempted to state why and how The Crow might be revived. One big reason why it should be left alone, or should have been left alone, is that Brandon Lee was one of the best actors to take the role, and while Jason Momoa is quite popular, it’s tough to say that anyone has been able to take Lee’s place at this time, since he took on the role in a way that’s hard to follow. It’s been attempted more than once, but so far nothing has really come close to the original movie since it’s been a cult classic for a while now, and people have made it clear that Brandon Lee’s version is THE version. That’s about it, the fact that Brandon Lee is no longer around to make the story work once again is one of the biggest issues moving forward.

