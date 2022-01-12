UAE is Expecting 20 Percent Rise in Patent Applications

High voltages and high currents can be handled by power semiconductors. They have a unique structure than typical semiconductors, which allows them to withstand high voltages and currents without being damaged. When researching for the next generation of efficient power converter switches, wide band gap semiconductor materials such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) are the ideal choice. However, each material has benefits over the others. For example, Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors offer excellent voltage blocking and benefit even more as the voltage increases. Power semiconductors are used in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, computers, vehicles, and industrial equipment, along with having applications in emerging markets like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and 5G wireless networks. Semiconductors are the catalysts that propels technological advancement. Advanced semiconductors produce better devices, which increases demand and sales revenue, allowing the industry to invest more in R&D to develop even more advanced semiconductors and enable new applications. In terms of revenue, GaN & SiC power semiconductor market was valued at US$ 854.58 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).

