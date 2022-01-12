ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs Georgia Basketball

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 2 days ago

Mississippi State basketball continues the season as it faces an SEC opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday evening.

Most recently, the Bulldogs in Maroon and White dropped an 82-72 matchup against Ole Miss, moving to an overall record of 10-4, currently 1-1 as they continue to work through conference play.

Georgia is a struggling team this season, with a dismal overall record of 5-10, currently 0-2 in conference play. Here's a look into how to tune in for the contest, regardless of where you are on gameday:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 12

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

