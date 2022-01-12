ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips Slumps on Warning Parts Shortage, Recall to Hit Profits

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Philips ADRs (NYSE:PHG) tumbled 14% in premarket trading Wednesday after the Dutch company warned of a hit to its fourth-quarter profit, blaming supply chain shortages and customers choosing to delay installation of equipment for its gloomy outlook. Philips' decision over six months ago to recall...

