Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will bring prices down as soon as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after annual inflation soared above 36% in December due largely to a currency crisis brought on by his unorthodox low-rates policy. In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party...

www.investing.com

AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine, Russia bonds drop, CDS spike as tensions rise

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under fresh pressure on Friday and the cost of insuring against a default climbed again, amid rising geopolitical tensions between them and between Russia and the West. Ukraine's 5-year credit default swaps jumped 74 basis points (bps) to...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Turkish President Erdogan vows to bring down rising inflation

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to bring down inflation -- which hit 36.1% in December -- as the Central Bank prepares to meet next week. Erdogan told parliament Wednesday that "the swelling inflation is not in line with the realities of our country." December's figure...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ukraine Talks Hit 'Dead End', Poland Warns of Risk of War

VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet giving up on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. In Washington, the White House said...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Erdogan vows to tame Turkish inflation as scepticism grows

ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan promised on Wednesday to tame Turkey’s surging inflation, which hit 36% last month, but economists predicted it could push much higher, piling further pressure on the battered lira currency. The lira shed 44% of its value in 2021, its worst performance in Erdogan’s near...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Slovak Government Approves Defence Treaty With United States

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar treaties by...
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - More Turks now believe an opposition alliance is better suited than President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party (AKP) to end the economic turmoil that has engulfed their country, according to a slew of opinion polls published this month. Under pressure from Erdogan and...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Erdogan’s risky bluff to save the Turkish lira

Turkey has found a “sticking plaster” for its currency woes, says Lex in the Financial Times. The country is facing a mounting currency crisis and locals have responded by shifting their savings into other currencies and gold (nearly two-thirds of Turkish bank deposits are held in foreign currencies). So Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s autocratic president, last month announced the government will guarantee lira deposits against further deterioration in the exchange rate. The scheme, designed to encourage Turks to keep their savings in lira, seems to have worked so far – the currency has since rallied 26%. Yet few international investors are convinced by the idea.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Turkish bank stocks unlikely to recover soon after 2021 rout

Turkish banks are unlikely to see a significant recovery in the value of their stocks anytime soon as the country continues to grapple with a currency crisis that sent bank share prices tumbling in 2021. Five of Turkey's banks were among the worst-performing bank stocks in Europe in 2021, with...
STOCKS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin, Erdogan Pledge To Boost Russia-Turkey Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have vowed to boost ties, both sides said. In a phone call, Putin and Erdogan "reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,' the Kremlin said on January 2.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Turkey’s Erdogan says he is saddened by inflation at 36% in 2021

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was saddened by Turkey’s 2021 annual inflation after it soared to 36.1%, adding his government was determined to lower it to single digits. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the rise in inflation was due to...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Turkish Inflation Soars to 36%, Highest in Erdogan Era

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month, its highest in the 19 years that Tayyip Erdogan has ruled, laying bare the depths of a currency crisis engineered by the president's unorthodox interest rate-cutting policies. In December alone, consumer prices took a rare step into double-digits,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish trade deficit narrows 7.8% in 2021 - Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit fell 7.8% year-on-year to $45.9 billion last year, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, narrowed by a 32.9% surge in exports. He said in a speech that exports jumped to $225.368 billion last year. Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Erdogan says new mechanisms of tackling foreign attacks on economy developed

Ankara [Turkey], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the government has developed new mechanisms for tackling foreign attacks aimed at undermining Turkey's economy as the national currency is in the throes of a meltdown. "We have taken and are taking measures to prevent sudden,...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

West would 'screw itself' by cutting Russia off from SWIFT Moscow

The effects of shutting the country out of the banking network would be felt throughout Europe, Moscow says. If the West follows through with its threats to shut Moscow out of the SWIFT financial transaction system, other states will feel the consequences, Russia's finance minister has cautioned. Speaking as part...
ECONOMY

