One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on snowmobile crash Sunday evening near Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident occurred south of Aitkin around 6:15 PM on a groomed snowmobile trail adjacent to Highway 169. Aitkin resident Westin Justen, 18, was traveling southbound while Isaac Fulton, 16, also from Aitkin, was traveling northbound on the west side of the road when they collided head-on.

AITKIN, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO