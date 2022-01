NSRGY has always proved resilient to recessions, including the coronavirus crisis. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is a multinational food, beverage and consumer products company. It is based in Switzerland and thus it passes under the radar of most U.S. investors. However, it is the largest food company in the world, with presence in 186 countries and a market capitalization of $362 billion. It also has promising growth prospects and has proved extremely resilient to recessions. As it has also raised its dividend (in CHF) for 26 consecutive years, income-oriented investors should put this high-quality stock on their radar.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO