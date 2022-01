The United States recorded more than 3 million new COVID-19 cases this past week, a record high for weekly cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As schools and businesses determine whether to resume in-person learning in the new year, children’s cases are also up, with 325,340 cases in the week between December 23 and December 30, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO