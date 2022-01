The Brandenburg City Council discussed issues with the water system during their regular monthly meeting Monday (1/10) night. Council members was updated on the progress of the new wastewater treatment plant. The project is on schedule and contractors are working with the city to begin a start up process plan for the new lagoon of the facility. Some equipment is yet to arrive due to issues with supply chain but overall the project is moving forward. The conversation then focused upon the water plant.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO