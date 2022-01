Struggling Indian telco Vodafone Idea is handing over a third of the company to the government in return for deferring its debts for four years. To be clear, those debts still exist and will still need to be paid at the end of the deferment period. All Vodafone Idea is buying with such a large stake in the company is the cancelling of the future interest payments on those debts.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO