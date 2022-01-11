ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How much a lifetime of care costs most pet parents

By Brandpoint (BPT)
ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - If you’re one of the more than 90 million American households...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

How much can you expect to spend on a pet

On Tuesday, financial services company Synchrony released its Lifetime of Care survey of 1,200 pet owners and 100 veterinarians which showed it costs from $20,000 to $55,000 to care for a dog during its lifetime and $15,000 to $45,000 to look after a cat. Nearly half of those surveyed said...
PETS
petpress.net

Petfluncers: Helping the Pet Community and How Much They Make

Pet influencers, also known as “pet influencers,” are individuals who post pet-related content on social media ( Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook) These include pictures and videos of their cats and dogs. Every post, like with regular influencers, is tailored to a certain audience and aims to elicit...
PET SERVICES
WSAZ

The true cost of owning a pet

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a new study from Synchrony, seven out of ten pet parents consider their pets as members of their family, yet nearly half underestimated the lifetime cost of pet care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpt#American
ABC 4

Personalized gifts to show how much you care

Show how much you care with a personalized gift! Lauren Winder, owner of Little Brick Haven, has a variety of curated products that make gift-giving fun and easy!. This small business hopes to create moments of connection through thoughtful gift-giving. Winder says that her biggest tip to making a gift meaningful is to think ahead. Whether for your mom, grandma, teacher, or best friend, Little Brick Haven has something for everyone!
SMALL BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

Lifetime Cost of a Pet Can Reach $55K, Study Finds

The lifetime cost of caring for a pet can reach $55,000, according to a new study from Synchrony. And many pet parents are not prepared for the expenses, despite the fact that 7 out of 10 consider their pets to be members of the family. The lifetime cost for dogs...
PETS
BobVila

How Much Does a Basement Remodel Cost?

With the high cost of new construction, some homeowners are looking to their basements for additional living space. While the average cost of basement remodeling is about $21,541 nationwide, that figure varies widely depending on the quality of the materials used and the type of remodeling. Still, finishing a basement...
HOME & GARDEN
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
disneydining.com

Family flies home after Disney trip to find over $1,000 in Disney Parks gifts for Christmas destroyed on tarmac

Kaila and her family were excited about traveling to California just before Christmas for a Disney vacation at the Disneyland Resort and to visit other West Coast California theme parks. Since they were there just before the holidays, the family had also planned to do some of their Christmas shopping in the parks and looked forward to bringing home some unique gifts to give to friends and family for the holidays.
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Coffee with most caffeine: How much is in your cup?

It's official: America has a love affair with coffee. 95% of Americans consume caffeine, whether it is food, soda, or coffee. In fact, the average U.S. adult consumes up to 260 milligrams each day. With coffee vying for the spot of America's favorite drink, it brings up an important question: how much caffeine is in coffee, and how much is safe for your health?
DRINKS
InspireMore

‘She’s just my stepmom.’ I wasn’t on the daycare list. I’m left off emails because I’m not a ‘primary’ parent.’: Woman navigates blended family life, ‘I’m more than JUST a stepmom’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As a child, I was raised by my mother and an amazing extended family. My biological father didn’t believe I was his and therefore didn’t want to be a part of my life. My mom did an amazing job, but I always felt like a part of me was missing. At 5 years old, I was fatherless and unbeknownst to me, had developed abandonment issues. That was until my mom married my stepdad with kids from a previous marriage and all was made right, or so I thought.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Don't put booties on your dog in cold weather! Vet warns canine footwear designed to keep paws warm could cause discomfort because they make feet heavier and are difficult to size correctly

Dog booties might look cute while out for winter walks but they could be causing your pet more harm than good, an expert has warned. Animal charity the Blue Cross recommends winter boots, which typically have a flexible sole and Velcro straps, to help keep pooches comfortable while walking in low temperatures.
PETS
The Independent

Ronald McDonald House denies ‘evicting’ family of child with leukaemia because they refused Covid vaccine

A charity for sick children backed by McDonald’s has denied claims that it is evicting a four-year-old boy with leukaemia because his parents refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver, Canada, were told on Monday that they must get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month in order to stay.The facility is one of about 375 Ronald McDonald Houses across the world that give free accommodation to sick children and their families who must travel far from their homes to get specialist medical care.Austin Furgason, a Canadian...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy