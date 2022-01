Just ahead of the imminent all-electric replacement for the Volvo XC90, the Swedish automaker has officially announced that Jim Rowan will be taking the role of Chief Executive Officer and President, as appointed by the company's board of directors. He moves over from his position as CEO of Ember Technologies and will succeed Hakan Samuelsson, who first took the role in 2012. Volvo explains that with this appointment, a thorough and diligent search process was conducted.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO