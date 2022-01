Azerion and Ubisoft expanded their strategic partnership, letting Azerion’s GameDistrbution platform publish all upcoming Ubisoft Nano Games. Ubisoft Da Nang published the first Ubisoft Nano Game: Hungry Shark Arena, a Feeding Frenzy style battle royale game where players play as Sharks trying to become the biggest fish in the pond. The game has garnered millions of users over the few months that it’s been around – 10 million in 2021 alone. This success has led to Ubisoft and Azerion bolstering their partnership, which will lead to seven new upcoming games under the Ubisoft Nano banner to be released on the GameDistribution platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO