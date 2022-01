Samsung has been killing it with swift OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 12. In its bid to get the excellent One UI 4 out to as many phones as possible, as quickly as possible, the rollout process has now reached the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 series. This comes right after Samsung started bumping the S20 and Note 20 to the latest version of Android — the Korean company is showing no signs of slowing down, which is excellent news for its customers.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO