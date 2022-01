IQOO is known to make some great value-for-money devices. The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend were affordable flagships that provided a well-rounded experience with fast performance and reliable cameras. They even made it to our list of the best Android phones in India for 2021. Building on the success of the iQOO 7 series, the brand has now launched the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. iQOO has always been about speed and it’s evident when you take a look at the specs of the iQOO 9 series along with the fact that the phones are available in a special BMW version.

