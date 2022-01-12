Jan Zamburek leaves Brentford for Danish club Viborg

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
