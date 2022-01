Buy now/pay later lending has sparked worries about mounting consumer credit risk, and part of the issue is the lack of data available to other lenders. Beginning in the next few weeks, Equifax will add a business industry code for BNPL to classify data such as payment history, a move that will make BNPL loans visible on credit reports. Equifax says this will provide clients and scoring partners the ability to decide how to include BNPL payments into their own decision making for new financial services. At the same time, TransUnion is working on its own BNPL credit reporting service.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 9 DAYS AGO