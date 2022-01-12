USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handicrafts Market by Product (Metal art ware and jewelry, Woodware, Textile Products, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for handicrafts market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts and growing demand for handicraft products such as handprinted textiles, metalware, and embroidered goods will facilitate the handicrafts market growth in North America over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO