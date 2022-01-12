ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio

By TechNavio
 2 days ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise application software market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Intuit Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Epicor Software Corp. These vendors...

#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Application Software#Software Company#Sap Se#Oracle Corp#Microsoft Corp#Intuit Inc#Salesforce Com Inc#Broadcom Inc#Ibm Corp#Epicor Software Corp
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

