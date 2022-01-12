USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise application software market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Intuit Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Epicor Software Corp. These vendors...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0