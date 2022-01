Distributor, streamer and production company MUBI has acquired sales and production companies The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions. The Match Factory’s management team will stay in place to lead operations and focus on its slate as well as deals and projects already in development and keep its offices in Berlin and Cologne. It will also expand its presence through MUBI’s London headquarters and New York and Los Angeles offices. The Match Factory, which counts “Waltz With Bashir” and “Drive My Car” among its films, was founded in 2006 while Match Factory Productions followed in 2013 to produce arthouse films such as...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO