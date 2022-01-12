ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gameshow format A Quiz For You heads to Germany

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: German free-to-air channel Sat.1 has commissioned a local version of Dutch gameshow A Quiz...

www.c21media.net

petapixel.com

Oldest Lion in Kenya Captured in Stunning Photos

Professional wildlife photographer Leighton Lum was shooting in Kenya when he came across a lion known as Morani. At 14 years old, Morani is the current title holder for the oldest known lion in a national reserve in the East African country. The 33-year-old photographer captured a series of gorgeous...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
ASTRONOMY
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
Washington Times

Crystal meth helped Germans in war

Recent reports have revealed that “study drugs” are now widely used by students in British universities. This is unfortunately nothing new. The use of methamphetamine (a.k.a. crystal meth) was prevalent among German troops during World War II. It was issued in a pill form, known as Pervitin. The British became aware of this practice when they studied Germany’s astonishingly successful invasion through the Ardennes in 1940, when German soldiers remained awake for days and stormed across France to the Channel.
U.K.
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Pope says Italy's plunging birthrate is a 'tragedy'

VATICAN CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis bemoaned Italy's plunging birthrate on Sunday, warning that the decline represented a threat to the future of the country. Births in Italy last year hit their lowest level since the unification of the nation in 1861, the national statistics office said this month, with the figure falling for a 12th consecutive year. read more.
RELIGION
Smithonian

The Medieval Queens Whose Daring, Murderous Reigns Were Quickly Forgotten

Weeks before Halloween, I found myself pacing the aisles of a costume store. I had volunteered to help with my child’s classroom party, and though I had a witch hat at home I wanted an outfit that would be more commanding. I decided on a horned Viking helmet with long blond braids glued on.
FRANCE
TravelNoire

A Look At Spain’s Controversial Annual Blackface Three Kings Parade

Each year, the evening of January 5 is reserved for a much anticipated parade in Spain where families gather to fill the streets in remembrance of the Three Wise Men— Balthasar, Melchior and Gaspar. What was once a purely religious celebration has now become Spain’s most controversial display of blackface— this is the three kings parade.
SOCIETY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Star Simone Ashley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Simone Ashley, soon to be seen as the new female lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, has signed with CAA. The British actress, who had a recurring role in another of Netflix’s hit U.K. shows, Sex Education, moved to CAA from the Gersh Agency. She continues to be repped by the Identity Agency Group in the U.K., Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Rogers & Cowan PMK. Set to air in March, the second season of Bridgerton will see Ashley star opposite Jonathan Bailey, with the two effectively taking over from Rege-Jean Page...
TV & VIDEOS
Futurity

Art reveals hidden slavery during reign of Louis XIV

A 16th-century French legal tenet said “there are no slaves in France,” but art history tells a different story. The kingdom saw itself as one “whose very soil imparted freedom,” write New York University’s Meredith Martin and her coauthor, Case Western Reserve Professor Gillian Weiss, in The Sun King and the Sea: Maritime Art and Galley Slavery in Louis XIV’s France (Getty Research Institute Publications, 2021).
VISUAL ART

