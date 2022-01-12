ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Geographic and SBS pick up factual from Autentic Distribution

By Ruth Lawes
Cover picture for the articleNational Geographic and Australia’s SBS are among the international broadcasters to have acquired factual content from Germany’s Autentic Distribution. Disney-owned Nat Geo has pre-bought Colossal Machines (6×45’), a six-parter about mechanics produced by Go...

