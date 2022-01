Missouri mobile sports betting is headed for a committee vote in the state Senate, with two bills moving toward a possible hearing this month. SB 764 was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Jan. 13, 2022. SB 643 was referred to the same committee on Jan. 10. The Senate Appropriations committee could hear the legislation as early as next week, although official hearing dates are still pending.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO