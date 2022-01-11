Custom Software Teams Implementing Latest Practices To Secure Pipelines

The world runs on software, which in turn relies on open source. In fact, 99% of the world’s software has at least some open source code in its DNA, meaning the apps and programs that power our lives reflect the hard work of open source developers. This also means that vulnerabilities in open source code can have a global ripple effect across the billions of developers and services that rely on it. As the world’s largest developer platform, GitHub takes those risks seriously and understands its responsibility to support the millions of developers on our platform in coding securely. As part of that responsibility, today, my colleague Stormy Peters and I are proud to represent GitHub at the White House’s Open Source Software Security Summit to share how securing open source begins by empowering developers.

