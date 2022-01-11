ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custom Software Teams Implementing Latest Practices To Secure Pipelines

Cover picture for the articleCustom software teams are implementing the latest practices to secure their development pipelines. Notably, many business owners are turning to custom software solutions to amplify cybersecurity. Indeed, many companies are starting to recognize that hackers frequently target large, commercial software with known vulnerabilities. Simultaneously, custom software development teams often discuss security...

helpnetsecurity.com

CompuGain collaborates with Rafay Systems to enhance secure Kubernetes implementations

CompuGain strengthens its DevSecOps practice and Kubernetes implementation partnering with Rafay Systems – a platform provider for Kubernetes operations to deliver innovative solutions on hybrid cloud environments, including public clouds, data centers, and edge. CompuGain, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with deep expertise in Kubernetes, offers enterprise-grade, fault-tolerant, highly...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

2022: The year of software supply chain security

If 2020 was the year that we became acutely aware of the consumer goods supply chain (toilet paper, anyone? Anyone?), then 2021 was the year that the software supply chain rose in our collective consciousness. In perhaps the most infamous attack of the year, thousands of customers, including several US government agencies, downloaded compromised SolarWinds updates.
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

10 Best Practices for IoMT Security To Watch in 2022

As the coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, hospitals and healthcare systems have attempted to keep up with community needs via IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) devices. Federal agencies have even authorized emergency use of certain types of IoMT devices in order to monitor and reduce coronavirus disease exposure.
ELECTRONICS
devops.com

Secure Software Summit: Exploring Secure Coding Best Practices

In an era where software is dominating the world, the security and quality of code must remain a high priority. Delivering secure and reliable software at a rapid pace is crucial for most organizations today, but it’s not an easy task. What security best practices do organizations put in place to successfully produce secure software? How should DevOps teams incorporate updated security practices and tools throughout the software development lifecycle? At Secure Software Summit, taking place Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. PT, the world’s leading cybersecurity experts will come together to share and teach the latest methods and breakthroughs on secure coding and deployment practices.
SOFTWARE
American Banker

Five data best practices for a timeless digital customer experience

5 Data Best Practices for a Timeless Digital Customer Experience. Many financial institutions are trying to create a 360-degree view of their customers to determine the best experience for them. But gathering customer data and using it in a meaningful way can be a complicated and resource-intensive problem to execute – without the right strategic approach.
PERSONAL FINANCE
sourceforge.net

Q&A with ISL Online: Customized Remote Resktop Software Can Increase Your Customers’ Trust And Satisfaction

It seems that remote access and remote support software is more important than ever during the COVID -19 crisis. Companies around the world have adapted to the social constraints by adopting more flexible working methods, such as full-time or part-time remote working. Under the new circumstances, on-site IT support was no longer possible. This meant that companies had to start using professional remote support software, or expand their use to solve the network and technology problems of their employees.
SOFTWARE
marketsplash.com

Conversation Intelligence: Best Practices & Helpful Software Tools

Conversation intelligence helps you to gain valuable insights from your everyday interactions with your customers. We are here to tell you how. Whenever a consumer contacts your business, they are telling you exactly what they want, and what you need to do to give this to them. These interactions are...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Buy Versus Build: When To Invest In Custom Software Development

Ryan Vice is CEO of Vice Software focusing on affordable software solutions. He's an author and conference speaker. In 2021, it’s virtually impossible to run a business without adopting technology in one form or another. If you have a website, use spreadsheets for your business or have ever sent an email to a colleague, then you are using technology in your business. In 2020, 90% of small businesses converted some aspect of their business to a digital format, and this doesn’t even speak to the larger corporations investing millions in big data, IoT and AI.
SOFTWARE
myasbn.com

5 Solid Practices to Get The Most Out of Your CRM Implementation

Running a B2C business isn’t easy, and if you’re someone struggling to maintain good customer relations, this post is for you. You must know that the idea behind Customer Relationship Management is to make customers the focus of your business. That is equivalent to saying that customers are the center of any organization. After all, how else would a business survive? But many things make your CRM strategy effective. Several uninformed business owners head into CRM implementation without proper planning and a well-thought strategy. This is detrimental to the business’s financial health in the long run, and it wastes a lot of precious time as well.
ATLANTA, GA
InfoQ.com

Implementing Remote Software Verification and Validation Using a Real Vehicle

Bosch is doing automated regression testing and user testing using a real car instead of a simulated one. Their aim is to test the software as quickly as possible, both from the test engineer’s and user’s perspectives. The car can be accessed remotely, and team members can work without being in the car.
SOFTWARE
readwrite.com

Why Software Product Development is the Ultimate Team Sport

The importance of teamwork in software product development cannot be overstated. And, yet — it needs to be overstated because there’s a popular misconception that software product development is an isolated endeavor: the work of one programmer or team cloistered off in a corner. How is Software Product...
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Generational diversity in cyber security key to accelerating zero trust implementation

Research from Appgate and intergenerational issues author and speaker Henry Rose Lee has revealed that generational diversity among cyber security teams is critical to accelerating zero trust implementation. A first of its kind study, the report examined how organisations can harness skills brought by generational diversity to implement cyber security...
TECHNOLOGY
github.blog

The Open Source Software Security Summit: securing the world’s code together

The world runs on software, which in turn relies on open source. In fact, 99% of the world’s software has at least some open source code in its DNA, meaning the apps and programs that power our lives reflect the hard work of open source developers. This also means that vulnerabilities in open source code can have a global ripple effect across the billions of developers and services that rely on it. As the world’s largest developer platform, GitHub takes those risks seriously and understands its responsibility to support the millions of developers on our platform in coding securely. As part of that responsibility, today, my colleague Stormy Peters and I are proud to represent GitHub at the White House’s Open Source Software Security Summit to share how securing open source begins by empowering developers.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

16 Practical, Actionable Ways SaaS Companies Can Better Serve Their Customers

Many companies find it much easier and more cost-effective to subscribe to software as a service programs than to develop their own systems. While it’s essential for SaaS providers to develop a product that’s both unique and in-demand, that in itself isn’t enough to create a loyal customer base. It’s also important to provide ongoing, thoughtful customer service and support.
TECHNOLOGY
latesthackingnews.com

Multiple Vulnerabilities Spotted In MSI Digital Assets

Researchers discovered numerous security vulnerabilities in systems belonging to the Taiwanese IT giant Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. Exploiting these vulnerabilities could allow remote code execution attacks on MSI digital assets. Fortunately, the tech giant promptly addressed the matter before any exploitation occurred. Vulnerabilities In MSI Digital Assets. Swascan, an Italian...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

5 Software Engineering Practices to Become a Better Data Scientist

Best practices that data scientists should learn from software engineers. Let’s face it, as data scientists, we often write code but sometimes don’t pay attention to things like writing efficient code, the code structure, and maintainability. But we should!. Data scientists usually are part of projects that involve...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 helps enterprises secure their software supply chain

Mirantis released Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR) 3.0, which supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution. Security is often an afterthought during application development and lifecycle management, leading to images that contain vulnerabilities and put cloud native environments at risk. Mirantis Secure Registry (formerly Docker Trusted Registry) provides an enterprise-grade container registry solution that can be easily integrated to provide the core of an effective secure software supply chain.
SOFTWARE

