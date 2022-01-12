ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

By Kristine de Leon
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

Amid a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross on Tuesday announced anyone who donates blood during January would have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The organization said in a news release that it currently has a “dangerously low blood supply” that has impacted the amount of blood transfusions hospitals can administer.

The Red Cross said pandemic has played a role in the shortage — causing a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

Local hospital system struggling from the effect of national blood crisis

The organization also noted that a recent onslaught of winter weather around the United States is contributing to the shortage.

According to the organization, it has less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, such as Type O, and that nearly one-quarter of hospital blood supply needs are not being met.

To encourage donors, anyone who donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Other prizes in the drawing include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations — from Feb. 11 to 14 —  and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win a “Big Game at Home” home-theater package and a $500 e-gift card for game-day food.

Appointments are available on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#American Football#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
fox29.com

Red Cross declares first ever 'blood crisis' amid unprecedented shortage

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KVUE

LIST: Where to donate blood in Central Texas amid American Red Cross' national blood crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — The national blood supply is so low as the COVID-19 pandemic continues that the American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis. The Red Cross said Tuesday that it's seen a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began. The decline coincided with the emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 followed by the omicron variant now. Donor turnout is down, blood drives have been canceled and there have been staffing shortages, the organization said.
AUSTIN, TX
