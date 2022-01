Cary, N.C. — An SUV crashed into a power pole overnight, closing a portion of Kildaire Farm Road and leaving hundreds without power. The crash occurred before 2 a.m. on Friday near downtown Cary where Dowell Drive and Kildaire Farm Road intersect, leaving a mess of power lines on the street. Around 500 customers in the area lost power initially, but that number decreased to under 200 by 9 a.m.

CARY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO