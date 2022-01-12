ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-inmate admits role in federal prison smuggling scheme

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Another former inmate at a federal prison in New Jersey has admitted his role in a scheme to use drones to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates into the facility.

Johansel Moronta pleaded guilty Monday to possessing and obtaining contraband while in prison and violating his federal parole.

The 29-year-old Linden man faces more than a year in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 10.

Moronta was among four men charged in the plot to smuggle items into the prison at Fort Dix.

Federal prosecutors say he was involved in multiple drone deliveries of contraband and helped sell the items to inmates for a profit.

The smuggled packages contained cell phones and related accessories, tobacco, weight loss supplements, eyeglasses and various other items.

