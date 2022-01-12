ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokic 'disrespected' in MVP convo, Malone says

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

With the MVP chatter focused on players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

NBA

Nikola Jokic's game stays at Kia MVP level even as Nuggets struggle

The Denver Nuggets started Tuesday evening with coach Michael Malone arguing that three-time All-Star center Nikola Jokic has not received enough credit after winning last season’s Kia MVP. “He is one of the more disrespected reigning MVP’s I can think of in terms of the attention that he gets,”...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic responds to Nuggets coach saying he is not 'sexy'

Nikola Jokic responded on Thursday night to being described by his coach as “not sexy.”. There has been chatter this week in response to Michael Malone’s assertion that Jokic is one of the more “disrespected” MVPs. The Denver Nuggets head coach said Tuesday that he believes...
NBA
Yardbarker

Michael Malone: "Nikola Jokic Is Not Sexy. He's Just Not. His Wife Might Disagree. There's Nothing About Nikola That Is Sexy To People."

Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the NBA after posting some truly historical numbers during the 2020-21 season. Injuries hampered Jokic's Denver Nuggets massively last campaign and they continue to haunt them this season, which has led to the superstar center maybe not getting the level of recognition that he might deserve from the wider NBA world.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

The Sixth Man: Yes, I am once again asking you to consider Jokic for MVP

Since 1956, the NBA has presented 65 MVP awards. Only twelve recipients won the award in back-to-back seasons. The players who accomplished this incredible feat etched their names, not just among the game’s elite, but into the conversation of the greatest of all time. Hall of Famers like Russell, Chamberlain, and Bird won the award in three consecutive seasons. Greats like Kareem and LeBron solidified their status by winning back-to-back MVPs two separate times. Yet many of the game’s all-time greatest players have never repeated. Julius Erving, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaq, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant are among the names never to repeat as MVP.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwyane Wade: They're gonna forget about Michael Jordan like we forgot about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players. But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. Charanias adds that none of the punches connected though and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA

