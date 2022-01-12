Jokic 'disrespected' in MVP convo, Malone says

Since 1956, the NBA has presented 65 MVP awards. Only twelve recipients won the award in back-to-back seasons. The players who accomplished this incredible feat etched their names, not just among the game’s elite, but into the conversation of the greatest of all time. Hall of Famers like Russell, Chamberlain, and Bird won the award in three consecutive seasons. Greats like Kareem and LeBron solidified their status by winning back-to-back MVPs two separate times. Yet many of the game’s all-time greatest players have never repeated. Julius Erving, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaq, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant are among the names never to repeat as MVP.
