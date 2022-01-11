Planet Fitness To Pay $800 Million For A Franchisee That Was Built By Private Equity

Good health is one of the most important things for any person alive. Without it, your quality of living will be drastically lower than if you do have it. There are a number of companies that are dedicated to helping individuals achieve better health. And one of these firms is Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Planet Fitness exhibited attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. 2020 proved to be difficult for the enterprise, but the company has since shown signs of a strong rebound. And with its physical footprint larger than ever, its long-term prospects are undeniably attractive. Having said that, shares of the business look unreasonably expensive at this point in time. I would say that this is true to the extent that shares are probably overvalued by quite a large margin.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO