Economy

Planet Fitness To Pay $800 Million For A Franchisee That Was Built By Private Equity

By Kevin Dowd
Forbes
 4 days ago

The Planet Fitness business model is based on handing...

www.forbes.com

GlobeSt.com

Private Equity Firm to Focus on 'Growing Secondary Markets'

Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investing, announced the final close of its inaugural real estate private equity fund, Atalaya Commercial Real Estate Fund I (ACRE). The fund closed with more than $100 million, including commitments from new and existing investors and...
REAL ESTATE
New Haven Register

Planet Fitness Makes $800 Million Deal to Buy Sunshine Fitness

Planet Fitness announced an $800 million deal to acquire Sunshine Fitness, which operates more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the U.S. The cash-and-stock deal will result in Planet Fitness owning more than 200 corporate locations. Planet Fitness chief executive Chris Rondeau explained that the acquisition of Sunshine Fitness will...
FITNESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Planet Fitness Snags 114 New Clubs, $800M in Sunshine Fitness Deal

Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Planet Fitness, Inc. Class A Report flexed some financial muscle Tuesday as the fitness chain operator said it had agreed to buy Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners for $800 million. Shares of the the Hampton, N.H., company were up...
FITNESS
New York Post

Planet Fitness bulks up with $800M franchise acquisition

Planet Fitness will acquire its largest franchisee, Sunshine Fitness, in an $800 million deal that will beef up the company’s presence in the Southeast. The Hampton, NH-based company said the acquisition is coming on the heels of strong growth in 2021, in which it added 1.7 million new customers for a total of 15.2 million members.
HAMPTON, NH
MarketWatch

Planet Fitness buying franchisee Sunshine Fitness from TSG Consumer Partners

Planet Fitness Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to buy Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings LLC from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners for $800 million. Sunshine Fitness owns and operates more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the Southeast United States. It was the first franchisee in the Planet Fitness system and has been backed by TSG Consumer Partners. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter. Sunshine Fitness is expected to add to Planet Fitness' adjusted net income per diluted share in the low double-digit percent range in 2022. Planet Fitness shares rose 0.7% in premarket trades.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Maddix Capital Brings a New Lens to Private Equity

Maddix Capital officially launches January 2022, bringing new innovative methods for investors and entrepreneurs alike. Salt Lake City, Utah -- January 7, 2022 -- Maddix Capital, Utah's newest private equity fund, has announced the formal launch of their inaugural Fund 1. With more than $40 million in already committed capital, Maddix is actively searching for companies that fit their model and investors looking to get bigger returns, faster.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etftrends.com

Midstream Energy Could Lure Private Equity Suitors

With oil prices soaring and interest rates low, income-starved investors have a friend in the form of the midstream energy segment and the related exchange traded funds. Take the case of the VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC). EINC, which tracks the MVIS North America Energy Infrastructure Index, yields an eye-catching 4.96% and is higher by just over 36% over the past year. To be sure, those are impressive percentages, but EINC also offers allure on the basis that the midstream energy industry could see elevated mergers and acquisitions activity this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wealthmanagement.com

Private Equity Shop Parthenon Acquires RSM’s Wealth Business

Private equity firm Parthenon Capital, the former owner of Allworth Financial, announced plans this week to buy accounting firm RSM’s wealth management business and rename it Choreo. The firm has tapped Larry Miles, who joined Freestone Capital Management as CEO and president a year ago, as CEO of the newly rebranded firm.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG disclosed on Tuesday it is aiming for a $9.5 billion valuation in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), as it presses on with a stock market flotation later this month. The underperformance of its peers' shares over much of the last decade gave TPG...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Walgreens might sell Boots to private equity

DEERFIELD, Ill. — According to various published reports in the U.K., Walgreens Boots Alliance may sell its Boots pharmacies to private equity firms. The Sunday Times in London said Walgreens “received an acquisition approach from Bain Capital more than two months ago” and “is positioning itself as a leader in an upcoming auction for boots after months of due diligence.”
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Edafio Technology Partners eyes next growth stage with private equity investment

Arkansas-based Edafio Technology Partners, the state’s largest managed services provider (MSP), announced Monday (Jan. 3) private equity investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Edafio did not disclose the amount in a news release or response to a question from Talk Business & Politics. Kenny Kinley, Edafio’s...
BUSINESS
Financial World

UK private equity Terra Firma to sell Annington Homes for $12 billion

Terra Firma, a UK-based private equity firm founded back in the 2002s and headquartered in London, had been in an advanced stage talk to divest its residential property unit Annington Homes in a deal what could value the Terra Firma arm over an eye-popping £9 billion or $12.18 billion including debts, a Sky News report had unveiled late on Saturday citing sources familiar with the subject-matter.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
Dirt

Private Equity Guru Pays Record $16.8 Million for Little Holmby Stunner

Click here to read the full article. David Matlin is no stranger to chart-busting real estate transactions. Back in 2020, the cofounder of distressed investor MatlinPatterson Global Advisers and his wife Lisa set a record for the priciest home ever sold in New York’s Soho neighborhood with the $35 million trade of their three-story, 8,000-square-foot penthouse atop the Broome Street building (incidentally, the same building where actor Heath Ledger was found dead in 2008). Now the couple has done it again, picking up an all-new Spanish-style estate in L.A.’s Little Holmby neighborhood. They paid $16.8 million; though that’s a substantial $2.2...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Planet Fitness Acquiring Sunshine Fitness’ 114 Locations

Planet Fitness, Inc. on Tuesday (Jan. 11) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC, which owns and operates more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the southeast U.S. for $800 million in cash and stock, according to a press release. Planet Fitness will fund the cash...
FITNESS
channele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Washington Harbour Acquires CollabraLink

Private equity firm Washington Harbour Partners (WHP) acquires CollabraLink, a government technology solutions provider & DevSecOps specialist. Private equity firm Washington Harbour Partners (WHP) has acquired CollabraLink Technologies, a government technology solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 30 that ChannelE2E has covered so...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Planet Fitness Stock: Drastically Overpriced

Good health is one of the most important things for any person alive. Without it, your quality of living will be drastically lower than if you do have it. There are a number of companies that are dedicated to helping individuals achieve better health. And one of these firms is Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Planet Fitness exhibited attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. 2020 proved to be difficult for the enterprise, but the company has since shown signs of a strong rebound. And with its physical footprint larger than ever, its long-term prospects are undeniably attractive. Having said that, shares of the business look unreasonably expensive at this point in time. I would say that this is true to the extent that shares are probably overvalued by quite a large margin.
ECONOMY

