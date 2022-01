ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Kelly Palmer and Sonya Riskus as the December Volunteers of the Month. Both are Wyoming natives – Sonya is from Rock Springs and Kelly moved to town in the fourth grade. Together, they own and operate Brokerage Southwest, which Kelly’s mother started back in 1999. Kelly took over in 2017 as a broker manager, then bought it out shortly after.

