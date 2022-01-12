‘Free’ market would be chaos

This is an explanation of how money is tied to “beans.” The way beans are produced has everything to do with “money” and profit. Who benefits from profits is how our economy works. It seems Mr. George Fisher cannot comprehend that profit/greed built this country. Without free enterprise and profit there is no incentive! Like anything there are exceptions, abuse and exploitation of profits. I believe most American business profits are based in fair economic standards.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO