On January 3, the Arizona Capitol Times reported that Arizona Republicans are considering a maneuver to undermine the will of the voters — again. According to the article, Republicans want to repeal and replace the “huge Arizona tax cuts” that are currently halted due to a citizen’s referendum of last year’s budget bill – now heading to the November ballot as Proposition 307. Arizona voters demanded the opportunity to weigh in on the bill and they are poised to give it a thumbs down.

