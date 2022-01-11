ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars Announce Ceremony Will Have a Host This Year

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscars will have a host in 2022. Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel most recently hosted the...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

ABC Confirms The 94th Oscars Will Have A Host

Our long awards season nightmare may be over. During an executive session panel for the Television Critics Association Winter Tour, Craig Erwich, President of ABC and Hulu Originals, provided an update regarding the 94th Academy Awards and a big one. For the first time since 2018, the Oscars will have a host.
TV & VIDEOS
Bay News 9

Oscars will again have a host; show director named

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — For the first time since 2018, this year's Academy Awards ceremony will have a host. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, broke the news Tuesday during the Television Critics Association's press tour, telling reporters, "You heard it here first." What You Need...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC San Diego

Oscars Will Have a Host Again for the First Time Since 2018

The Academy Awards are returning to tradition. The 94th Oscars on March 27 will have a host after three years when the ceremony proceeded without a master of ceremonies, an ABC executive said Tuesday. Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, confirmed the decision during the winter...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Will Packer
Person
Kevin Hart
morningbrew.com

After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven’t nailed down who will do it, though. “It might be me,” Erwich joked.
CELEBRITIES
ktbb.com

The next Oscars will have a host, ABC Entertainment president reveals

The Oscars podium has remained empty since Jimmy Kimmel left the stage in 2018, but for this year's 94th annual Academy Awards, a host will emcee the evening once again. "You heard it here first," said Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, at the virtual Television Critics Association press confab on Tuesday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The 94th Oscars#Abc
Popculture

Oscars 2022 Will Have a Host, and Movie Fans Have Plenty of Ideas

ABC confirmed the 2022 Oscars will have a host, sparking plenty of suggestions among film loves on Twitter. The network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have not named a host, but Glen Weiss was hired to direct again and Will Packer was previously named producer. This will mark the first time the Oscars will have a master of ceremonies since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CarBuzz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome Is The Height Of Lavish Living

While some of us would be more than happy sticking it out in a Ford F-150 converted into a motorhome, A-list celebrities do need something a bit more professional. Enter King Kong Production Vehicles, the self-described frontrunner when it comes to fancy motorhomes. Judging by this special rental that it has leased out to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, that claim is pretty hard to argue with.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Denzel Washington ‘Wondered If Something Was Wrong’ With Chadwick Boseman’s Health Before His Death: It Was ‘Nobody’s Business’

Looking back with love. Denzel Washington reflected on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ahead of his death in 2020. Washington, 67, spoke highly about Boseman’s work ethic on the Oscar-winning film during an interview with Variety published on Thursday, January 6, noting that no one knew at the time that it would be the Black Panther star’s last project. However, there were some signs that the actor’s health wasn’t in peak condition.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy