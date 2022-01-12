ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China new bank loans hit record $3.13 trln in 2021, despite drop in Dec

 2 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) -New bank lending in China fell more than expected in December from the previous month, but lending for the full year of 2021 set a record as the central bank slowly ramps up policy support to cushion the slowing economy. Chinese banks extended 1.13 trillion yuan ($177.56...

