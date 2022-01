(Reuters) – U.S. central bankers, in a last flurry of public comments before their upcoming January policy meeting, are making it crystal clear: they’ll likely start raising interest rates as early as March to rein in high inflation likely to be made worse by the current surge of COVID-19. It is “sensible” for the central bank to begin raising interest rates this year, following dramatic improvements in the labor market and inflation that is well above the Fed’s 2% target, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO