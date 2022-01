It appears that more colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 450 could be hitting shelves soon. After making its retail debut in the “Cloud White” makeup last year with sizes of the shoe selling out within minutes, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence has revealed on Instagram that the Yeezy sneaker will launch in an all-brown iteration this year for a retail price of $200. The images and the mock-up depiction from the Yeezy insider show that the forthcoming style will don a predominantly brown Primeknit upper, which features a sock-like fit with a snug ankle collar. This iteration of the Yeezy...

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO