Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will bring prices down as soon as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after annual inflation...

UPI News

Turkish President Erdogan vows to bring down rising inflation

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to bring down inflation -- which hit 36.1% in December -- as the Central Bank prepares to meet next week. Erdogan told parliament Wednesday that "the swelling inflation is not in line with the realities of our country." December's figure...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Putin orders $2.3 bln pension hike as inflation bites

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for an 8.6% rise in public pensions this year, slightly above the inflation rate, increasing state social spending by another $2.3 billion as consumer price inflation hovers near six-year highs. Ahead of parliamentary elections last year Putin ordered...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Erdogan vows to tame Turkish inflation as scepticism grows

ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan promised on Wednesday to tame Turkey’s surging inflation, which hit 36% last month, but economists predicted it could push much higher, piling further pressure on the battered lira currency. The lira shed 44% of its value in 2021, its worst performance in Erdogan’s near...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/TRY stays pressured towards $13.00 as Turkish Presi. Erdogan vows to tame inflation

USD/TRY remains depressed around weekly low after dropping the most since December 23. Turkey’s Erdogan hopes to see benefits of the latest policy measures in summer. US dollar slumped as CPI matched forecasts, hawkish Fedspeak restricts immediate downside. Turkish Industrial Production, US PPI and Fed policymakers’ speeches will be...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Turkish bank stocks unlikely to recover soon after 2021 rout

Turkish banks are unlikely to see a significant recovery in the value of their stocks anytime soon as the country continues to grapple with a currency crisis that sent bank share prices tumbling in 2021. Five of Turkey's banks were among the worst-performing bank stocks in Europe in 2021, with...
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will make a visit next month to Saudi Arabia, whose ties with Ankara have been strained in recent years. Asked about resolving issues in exports to Saudi Arabia as he left a trade event, Erdogan said he would...
MIDDLE EAST
investing.com

Turkish inflation soars to 36%, highest in Erdogan era

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month, its highest in the 19 years Tayyip Erdogan has ruled, laying bare the depths of a currency crisis engineered by the president's unorthodox interest rate-cutting policies. In December alone, consumer prices took a rare step into double-digits, rising...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish trade deficit narrows 7.8% in 2021 - Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit fell 7.8% year-on-year to $45.9 billion last year, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, narrowed by a 32.9% surge in exports. He said in a speech that exports jumped to $225.368 billion last year. Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin, Erdogan Pledge To Boost Russia-Turkey Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have vowed to boost ties, both sides said. In a phone call, Putin and Erdogan "reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,' the Kremlin said on January 2.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Erdogan says new mechanisms of tackling foreign attacks on economy developed

Ankara [Turkey], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the government has developed new mechanisms for tackling foreign attacks aimed at undermining Turkey's economy as the national currency is in the throes of a meltdown. "We have taken and are taking measures to prevent sudden,...
MIDDLE EAST
Exclusive-U.S. talks to energy firms over EU gas supply in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict -sources

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has held talks with several international energy companies on contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two U.S. officials and two industry sources told Reuters on Friday. The United States is concerned Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
