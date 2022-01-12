Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO