Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO