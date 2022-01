There’s nothing like enjoying the great outdoors, whether it’s an afternoon spent in your back garden or a trip to the beach. And if you’re already dreaming of sunny alfresco feasts with family and friends, to make the most of it you’re going to want to invest in a picnic blanket for socialising in comfort and style.But what should you look for? It makes sense to have something lightweight and compact – no one wants to be lugging additional baggage around – and many of us will be looking for extra ease in carrying, such as a strap or roll-up...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 HOURS AGO