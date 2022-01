The TikTok generation has been introduced to ‘White Chicks!’ Terry Crews reacted to his restaurant scene from the 2004 film going viral on the app. If you haven’t seen at least one White Chicks reference on TikTok, you need to figure out your For You page! Multiple sound bites from the iconic 2004 film have gone viral on the video-sharing app, specifically from the unforgettable restaurant scene featuring Terry Crews as Latrell Spencer. In the millions of TikToks created with the the clip of Marcus/Tiffany (Marlon Wayans) stuffing his face while on a date with Lattrell, women are showing off their appetites! “I’m a big TikTok fan!” Terry gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while promoting his partnership with Verizon. “That movie was made for TikTok! It those little quotable, bite-sized pieces that still make people laugh.”

