Firearms negotiators have entered into a fourth day of talks with a man who has barricaded himself and his young son in a house.The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of Coventry began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.West Midlands Police said the 41-year-old is believed to have weapons and officers are continuing to speak to him and his eight-year-old son.Questioned on whether they had any information on the man and if he has a military background, Superintendent Ronan Tyrer told reporters on Wednesday: “As...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO