Two kids rushed to the hospital after deadly house fire in NW Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A house fire in Northwest Jacksonville Tuesday night sent two children to the hospital in critical condition.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says a woman in her 70s was also pulled from the fire, but was later pronounced dead.

Crews rushed to the scene after neighbors on West 21st Street called 911. When they arrived around 10 p.m., police say the doors had burglar bars on it making it difficult for firefighters to get inside.

The State Fire Marshal has been called out to investigate the cause of the fire. As of Wednesday morning, JSO says they don’t suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at (904)630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (904)398-3775.

