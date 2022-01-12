ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Two kids rushed to the hospital after deadly house fire in NW Jacksonville

By Madison Roberts
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWkBK_0djRIbzr00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A house fire in Northwest Jacksonville Tuesday night sent two children to the hospital in critical condition.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says a woman in her 70s was also pulled from the fire, but was later pronounced dead.

Crews rushed to the scene after neighbors on West 21st Street called 911. When they arrived around 10 p.m., police say the doors had burglar bars on it making it difficult for firefighters to get inside.

The State Fire Marshal has been called out to investigate the cause of the fire. As of Wednesday morning, JSO says they don’t suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at (904)630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (904)398-3775.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Dog rescued 7 days after landslide

SEATTLE, Wash. — A dog that had been trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed by a landslide has been rescued and is back with its family. James Fritts and a relative stopped by his property to collect belongings from the wreckage of Fritts’ Seattle home. That’s when they heard a whimper.
SEATTLE, WA
WOKV

Witnesses: Man jumped onto truck hood before fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video tell officers that a man shot by an off-duty North Carolina deputy jumped onto the hood of the deputy's truck. The statements are included in a video that was released by the Fayetteville Police Department...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WOKV

Bone found in submerged SUV belongs to Ohio mom who vanished with kids in 2002

AURORA, Ind. — A single bone found in the submerged SUV of an Ohio woman who vanished with her children in 2002 has been positively identified, authorities said. The leg bone found in Stephanie “Van” Nguyen’s green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, which was pulled Oct. 14 from the Ohio River, has been identified through mitochondrial DNA as belonging to the missing mother. According to police in Delhi Township, where the case originated, the vehicle was located in the murky water in Aurora, Indiana.
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others, CBSLA reported Thursday....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
46K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy