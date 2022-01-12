ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeTransfer owner seeks Amsterdam IPO, plans $182 million share issue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The owner of WeTransfer, which offers file sharing and collaboration tools said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering of shares and listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange. The Amsterdam-based company, soon to be renamed "The Creative Productivity Group NV" said its offer, for...

