New Stericycle Report Reveals Trends, Provides Actionable Insights for Improving Healthcare Workplace Safety

Patients have been reminded of the importance of leaving acute hospitals as soon as they are deemed fit for discharge, with health services under extreme pressure from Covid-19.Health trusts across Northern Ireland have asked for the full co-operation of patients, their families and carers on the matter.The Northern Health and Social Care Trust warned that the situation in hospitals could worsen over the next month to six weeks.Wendy Magowan, director of operations at the Northern Trust, said: “We are communicating directly with patients on the importance of timely discharge – both for their own wellbeing and to ensure that as...

