New Stericycle Report Reveals Trends, Provides Actionable Insights for Improving Healthcare Workplace Safety

By Stericycle
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today released its inaugural Healthcare Workplace Safety Trend Report revealing crucial insights into healthcare workers' perspectives on their work environments. On the heels of immense change...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

