Republicans hope to oust Gov. Kathy Hochul before she has a chance to win her first full term as governor. But before that, the GOP has to nominate a candidate. County leaders informally backed Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island last summer, and they have since referred to him as the “presumptive nominee.” Zeldin has certainly leaned into that title, and other candidates appear to be in danger of falling too far behind to catch up by the June primary. But that hasn’t caused declared candidates to drop out, or a new one to consider running.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO