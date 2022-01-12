ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Top Indian court intervenes in hate speeches against Muslims

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045fUZ_0djRE5bS00

India’s top court on Wednesday said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month.

Three Supreme Court judges said they were issuing a notice to the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week.

The religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during the meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December, according to a police complaint.

The police said they were questioning suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Uttarakhand state is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, whose rise to power in 2014, and a a landslide reelection in 2019, has led to a spike in attacks against Muslims and other minorities.

Muslims comprise nearly 14% of India’s 1.4 billion people.

The petition filed by retired Judge Anjana Prakash stated that the speeches made at the Hindu religious leaders' congregation “pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens,” said Bar & Bench, an online portal for Indian legal news.

Last month, Indian police arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech.

According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him."

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years.

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohandas Gandhi
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Person
Nathuram Godse
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Indian police arrest two over ‘Bulli Bai’ website which put Muslim women ‘on sale’

Two people have been detained by Indian police over their role in the targeting of Muslim women by “auctioning” them through an app called “Bulli Bai”, which used women’s photos without their consent.Mumbai police said a woman was among those arrested. Her identity has not yet been disclosed by authorities.Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru city, was also detained and is currently being questioned.Police said he was in touch with the unnamed woman. He had opened an account by the name “Khalsa supremacist,” according to the police. On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Jha was produced before Mumbai’s Bandra...
INDIA
The Independent

‘Bulli Bai’: Outrage after Muslim women listed for ‘auction’ on app in India

For the second time in less than a year, photos of Muslim women have been uploaded to an application pretending to offer online “auctions” in India.The discovery has prompted outrage, with the Indian government promising it will take action.The app, created on hosting platform Github, derives its name from the phrase Bulli Bai, a derogatory term used for Muslim women. Users who open the app are shown images of women – mostly doctored photos – with the tag line: “Your Bulli Bai of the day”.Hundreds of women, including journalists, social workers and other prominent personalities in India, found their images...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Capital#Government Of India#Muslims#Hindus#Bharatiya Janata Party#Bar Bench#British#Islamic
The Independent

What is Bulli Bai scandal — Indian app that listed Muslim women for auction

Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old student named Niraj Bishnoi and named him as the main conspirator behind the online application Bulli Bai that put hundreds of Indian Muslim women up for an online “auction”.The arrest comes days after Mumbai police took three others into custody in connection with the case.What is the Bulli Bai app?On New Year’s Day, hundreds of Muslim women in India including journalists, social workers, and other prominent personalities found their images and derogatory content about them on a new app called “Bulli Bai”.The app, created on hosting platform Github, offered an online “auction”...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Three Christians Jailed in Central India for Attending Christmas Gathering

12/31/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On December 26, three Christians from India’s Madhya Pradesh state were arrested and jailed on false forced conversion charges. The families of these three Christians are now working to get bail for their relatives who are being punished for merely celebrating Christmas.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WDBO

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country.
SOCIETY
persecution.org

Christian Politician in Indonesia Faces Imprisonment for Hate Speech

01/13/2022 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – An Indonesian protestant politician could face up to 10 years of incarceration for offensive comments against Islam he made on Twitter. Ferdinand Hutahaean, a Democrat Party politician, was arrested by the police on January 10, after his January 4 tweet was reported by...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

UN rights office warns against rising hate speech in Western Balkans

Authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and in neighbouring Serbia, must condemn and refrain from any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday. Spokesperson Liz Throssell said OHCHR was deeply concerned by recent incidents in both countries which saw individuals glorify atrocity...
SOCIETY
The Independent

India’s Covid deaths on the rise as cases near 200,000 a day

India has again reported a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths amid an emerging third wave in the country and the global spread of the Omicron variant.In the last 24 hours ending Wednesday, India saw a sharp spike of 194,720 Covid cases: a surge of 15.86 per cent from Tuesday’s count of 168,063 infections.The number of deaths also rose to 442 compared to the 277 reported on Tuesday, an almost 60 per cent increase.The country has reported a total number of 484,655 Covid deaths since the pandemic began, a figure which experts say is likely an understatement of the true toll.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Indian court acquits bishop of charge of raping nun

An Indian court on Friday acquitted a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun in her rural convent, a case that became a major issue amid allegations of sexual harassment in the church. Sessions Judge G. Gopakumar in a brief order said the bishop was not guilty of charges that he repeatedly raped the nun between 2014 and 2016. Bishop Franco Mulakkal was present in the court in Kottayam, a southern Indian city. Supporters cheered and chanted “Praise the Lord” as he left the court.The detailed judgment is likely to become available later Friday.The prosecution, representing the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

431K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy