How many times has this happened to you: You start to do a normal task, like taking out the trash or bringing your dog outside for a walk, and you are stopped in your tracks by what you see in front of you. The natural beauty of our area is one of the many reasons we all love to call the Hudson Valley home. For me, it happens every morning when I open my living room curtains in my house in Newburgh and I catch the sunrise peaking through the bare trees. Whatever plans I had for the next few minutes are put on hold as I watch the sky change colors.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO