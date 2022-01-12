ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How the pandemic made hotel housekeeping more difficult — and disgusting

By Hugo Martín, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristina Velasquez has cleaned up almost every imaginable mess during her 21 years as a hotel housekeeper, but the scene awaiting her when she opened the door to a room at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hollywood a few months ago still haunts her. As she stepped in, she...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Your next dream job could pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year — here are the pros and cons

Aspiring travel influencers, this one's for you: An insurance company wants to pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year. The company, an online insurance comparison marketplace called Insuranks, recently announced a position that entails traveling internationally once per month for a calendar year while blogging, vlogging and posting about your adventures on social media. Only a single applicant will be selected, the company said.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MercuryNews

COVID: Travelers infected one another across hallway, research shows

A traveler isolated for Covid-19 at a quarantine facility in New Zealand managed to infect three others across a hallway, researchers reported Thursday. Closed-circuit camera footage, genetic testing and careful contact tracing show that the only conceivable way the virus could have passed from one room to another was in air that leaked out when both doors were briefly opened, the researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lodging

How Converting to High-Performing, Limited-Service Hotels Positions Owners for Post-Pandemic Success

More than a year and a half into the global COVID-19 pandemic, travel demand has begun to return and the hotel industry’s recovery timeline has taken a clearer shape. Over the course of the crisis, hotel owners pivoted from a period of record-low demand to a summer during which leisure travel ramped up quickly. Now, the task that is top of mind for hoteliers is accommodating guests while protecting the hotel’s bottom line—a challenge given the pressures of rising operational costs and an industry-wide shortage of labor that has made hiring, onboarding, and retaining employees difficult. To thrive in a post-pandemic world, owners are looking to invest in affordable hotels with an efficient operating model and the right amenities that will attract a healthy mix of traveler segments to drive demand, bolster rate, improve revenue, and enhance their return on investment (ROI).
INDUSTRY
SFGate

Hotel curtain trick inspires Twitter users to share their favorite hotel room hacks

Editor's note: This story originally ran in 2019. Although hotels look to be your "home away from home" while traveling, sometimes no matter how accommodating your hotel tries to be, your room can be far from a restful place. Consider those pesky hotel room curtains, for instance. For whatever reason, it does seem universal that hotel curtains never quite meet in the center, allowing plenty of sunlight to leak into the room. (So much for sleeping in, you may think.)
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Hotels#Hilton Hotel#Hotel Room#Hilton Garden Inn#Unite Here
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is hospitalising and dying people, and calling it “mild” is a mistake, according to the World Health Organization

Geneva (Switzerland): Geneva (Switzerland) is the capital of Switzerland. World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the Omicron form should not be classified as “mild” because it is hospitalising and killing individuals despite producing less severe symptoms. According to him, Omicron is outpacing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
SFGate

When will the omicron surge peak in the San Francisco Bay Area?

Like the rest of the country, the San Francisco Bay Area is recording an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. San Francisco's seven-day average was 1,525 new cases a day as of Jan. 4, more than four times last winter's peak of 373 cases per day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Travel in the omicron surge: What airlines owe you if they cancel your flight

Airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights over the year-end holidays as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread among crews. Carriers must refund travelers' money if they cancel a flight and the customer decides not to take an alternative flight. Travel in 2021 ended on a stressful note for...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

These Are the Only Masks Travelers Should Be Wearing, According to Experts

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Eagle Times

'Something I've never seen before': Pandemic makes finding child care even more difficult

The state of child care in New Hampshire has always been a tenuous one. In many areas there just aren’t enough open spots for families that are looking for care. A 2018 Center for American Progress analysis found that more than half of Americans live in a childcare desert. And now add a pandemic that has stretched almost two years to the scarcity of spaces and ever-rising cost, and the stress for both child care providers and those looking for a facility has increased exponentially.
RELATIONSHIPS
Marietta Daily Journal

Federal website to order free at-home COVID-19 tests is launching next week

WASHINGTON — Starting Wednesday, Americans can go to a federal website to request delivery of free rapid-COVID-19 tests to their homes, according to the White House. The launch of covidtests.gov is an attempt to remedy nationwide shortages, but tests will be limited to four per home, the White House said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy