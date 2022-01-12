ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington Man Stabs Mother, Sets Couch On Fire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kensington man is in custody after Philadelphia police say he stabbed his mother and set a couch on fire inside their home late Tuesday night. The incident happened in the 1900 block of East Wishart Street.

Authorities said a 54-year-old woman jumped from the second floor. When emergency personnel found her, they realized she had been stabbed in the neck.

The department said the woman’s son, a 27-year-old, is now in custody.

Philadelphia firefighters responded to the scene.

The woman is in critical condition.

