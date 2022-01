Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation studios, is reinforcing the quantity and range of its animation programming, with new partnerships with international broadcasters and platforms and a new real-time animation studio near Lille, in Northern France. Employing around 150 people, CGS has its headquarters in Paris and a subsidiary in Los Angeles. The studio is currently diversifying its programming range. In early December 2021, it acquired the audiovisual rights to the dystopian sci-fi book series, “Phobos,” by French screenwriter Victor Dixen, about 12 teenagers who crew the first mission to Mars. It is now developing the sci-fi epic series “Phobos,”...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO