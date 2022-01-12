ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cyber intelligence firm Kharon joins Temenos Exchange

finextra.com
 2 days ago

Kharon, a leading provider of research and data analytics covering global security threats that impact commerce and finance, has joined Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace of fintech solutions for more than 3,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide. The integration of Kharon’s data and analytics solutions provides Temenos customers with...

www.finextra.com

finextra.com

Coinbase to buy FairX for crypto derivatives push

Coinbase is committed to providing our retail and institutional customers with the most trusted and complete suite of trading tools to access the cryptoeconomy. As crypto matures as an asset class and the world’s most sophisticated investors deepen their journey into the cryptoeconomy, a healthy, well-regulated derivatives market will be critical for long-term success.
MARKETS
The Hacker News

US Cyber Command Links 'MuddyWater' Hacking Group to Iranian Intelligence

The U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) on Wednesday officially confirmed MuddyWater's ties to the Iranian intelligence apparatus, while simultaneously detailing the various tools and tactics adopted by the espionage actor to burrow into victim networks. "MuddyWater has been seen using a variety of techniques to maintain access to victim networks," USCYBERCOM's...
POLITICS
finextra.com

BNPL firm Anyday opts for Nordigen for client analytics and loan decision making

Buy Now, Pay Later player Anyday has partnered with open banking platform Nordigen to provide accurate and healthy credit offerings. Using Nordigen’s premium lending categorisation tool, Anyday will be able to perform detailed credit checks, approving their customers in seconds. Anyday is a Denmark-based, financing solution that prioritises users’...
CREDITS & LOANS
#Open Data#Temenos Exchange#Kyc#Treasury
finextra.com

HooYu expands KYC offering with open banking identity and affordability checks

Regtech company HooYu has integrated open banking into its KYC and customer onboarding platform to provide greater customer identity and affordability insight. The new service, Bank Connect, extends the HooYu journey so that a user can prove their identity or affordability by logging into their bank account during a KYC process. HooYu clients can now easily orchestrate open banking alongside a wide range of KYC services such as liveness detection, facial biometrics, database checks, ID document validation and many more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

FinCEN and FDIC to run digital identity tech sprint

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) today announced a Tech Sprint to develop solutions for financial institutions and regulators to help measure the effectiveness of digital identity proofing — the process used to collect, validate, and verify information about a person. Through...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Delivering on the potential of open finance

Not long ago, “open banking” seemed like something unimaginable. As new digital technologies increased, the level of cyber risk also evolved. So financial data, always considered highly sensitive, became even more top secret – and certainly not for sharing. But things have changed. With the ever-growing rise...
EDUCATION
finextra.com

Digital Horizon sells Aximetria to TCS Group

Digital Horizon, the next generation venture capital firm, has announced the sale of Aximetria, the Swiss financial service provider for digital assets operations, to TCS Group Holding. Aximetria is a financial services company which built infrastructure to facilitate fiat and crypto payments, as well as developing instruments for investing in...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
finextra.com

United Fintech adds Athena to portfolio

United Fintech, an outfit dedicated to hoovering up a stable of capital markets fintechs, has bought a 25% stake in Athena Systems, a US provider of investment decision support and automation software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but United Fintech plans to buy another 26% in two years...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Temenos includes Kharon for data analytics on global security threats

Switzerland-based open marketplace for fintech solutions Temenos has integrated US-based Kharon for its data and analytics solutions facilitating compliance programmes. Temenos’ banking customers will be able to choose from a range of Kharon’s high priority risk type datasets which flag potential direct or indirect exposure to sanctioned persons or jurisdictions and can be integrated into Temenos’ Financial Crime Mitigation solution. They will also have access to Kharon’s web-based search tool to check if customers, counterparties, vendors, or suppliers are associated with persons subject to sanctions or other export restrictions.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Computop and EVO certify terminals for international card acceptance

With the successful certification of POS terminals, global acquirer EVO Payments and global payment service provider Computop are taking their cooperation to a new level. By making a joint offering they enable merchants to use unified POS terminals across Europe and connect them to their e-commerce business on a unified payment platform.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank IMEIB goes live with CapitalDigital

Capital Banking Solutions is proud to announce the successful go-live of IMEIB on its new digital banking platform, CapitalDigital. This successful implementation for IMEIB will offer their clients a unique e-banking and mobile banking experience. The bank will enable its customers to save time allowing them to benefit from IMEIB...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

FPL Technologies raises $75 million

FPL Technologies, a fintech start-up based in Pune, has raised $75 million as part of its Series C funding round, led by its existing investor - QED Investors along with Janchor Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners and Hummingbird Ventures. Fresh equity is raised at a post-money valuation of $750...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Moven helps TipHaus build challenger bank for the hospitality sector

One of the most challenging issues facing service-oriented businesses today is keeping quality, motivated workers. According to a recent study in The Washington Post, the hospitality industry has the highest quit rates of any industry by a wide margin. TipHaus has addressed this challenge by creating a challenger bank specifically...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

DeFinity records live cash FX trade to its permissionless layer-1 blockchain

DeFinity, an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace for foreign exchange, digital assets and CBDC, announces the world’s first settled cash FX trade written to its permissionless layer-1 WeOwn blockchain. Michael Siwek, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of DeFinity Markets, says “The opportunities for DeFinity across both digital...
CURRENCIES
finextra.com

Financial and Banking Predictions for 2022: Top 3 Tech Trends

It is no surprise that the pandemic has pushed business owners to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Digitalization seemed obvious and inevitable with all the lockdowns, restrictions, and hybrid work models enforced globally. And overall, the banking, financial services, and insurance industry (BFSI) did a pretty good job, swiftly adjusting to the new normal and embracing the latest digital banking trends.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Rabet first to emerge from Saudi Open Banking sandbox

Rabet Financial has become the first company to secure regulatory permission for its Open Banking solution, after a rigorous process to demonstrate compliance with the mandated regulatory requirements and extensive testing in the Regulatory Sandbox set up by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The fintech also announced that it has...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Fintech Marketing 2022: The challenge of questioning the status quo

Fintech as a combination of technology and financial services is changing the way financial companies work, collaborate, and interact with their customers, regulators, and other stakeholders. Fintech creates new opportunities and challenges for the financial sector, from consumers to financial institutions and regulators. The diverse portfolio of fintech solutions is revolutionizing traditional financial services. Generally speaking, fintech marketing has its own set of issues that do not exist in most other industries. The issue stems from the fact that the fintech industry is still in its infancy, and it is up against mainstream banking, which is perhaps the most mature, well-established, affluent, and powerful industry on the planet. In fact, everyone has a bank account, and most of them still have one that their parents opened for them while they were very young. It is never simple to question the status quo, and even if you have a solution that does not need people to abandon their traditional bank, fintech startups confront the difficulty of lacking the significant brand awareness and trust that most established financial institutions have.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Moneyhub launches Open Banking and Open Finance front line support service

Moneyhub, the award-winning Open Data platform that enables companies to transform data into personalised digital experiences and initiate payments, now offers its front line support service to platform clients to help them capitalise on the boundless Open Banking and Open Finance opportunities. Clients and their users can now take advantage...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

The importance of meeting Regulatory Reporting Obligations

Any compliance officer will tell you that financial safety is the first benefit associated with regulatory compliance. Compliance officers are requested to issue reports to ensure they’re complying with the industry standards, laws, rules, and regulations set by government agencies and regulatory bodies, no matter the industry or company size. It touches every industry and has become a vital part of operations.In simpler terms, it is the process businesses and individuals must continually go through to show they are following all the rules.
ECONOMY

